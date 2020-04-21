PIL on Covid-19 safety at PPCs to be heard today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court (HC) will hear on Tuesday a PIL on providing masks, sanitisers, soap, water, towels and handkerchiefs to hamalis, farmers and workers at paddy procurement centres (PPCs) to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Advocate J Venudhar Reddy, in his letter to the Chief Justice, stated his recent experience at a PPC in Kannekal village of Madugulapalli mandal in Nalgonda district.He visited the centre on April 8 and found about 60 hamalis, 80 farmers and their workmen drying yield, he wrote.

None of them were wearing masks or protective cloth on their face, he wrote in the letter. There were no sanitisers or soap and water to wash hands either. With this, tt was likely that the virus might spread to rural areas, Reddy stated. He urged the HC to issue directions to authorities concerned. Secretary to the Ministry of Medical and Health, State Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries to Medical, Health, Agriculture and Marketing, Food and Civil Supply and ICMR were named respondents. The matter will be heard Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy.