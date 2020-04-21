T-Works develops low-cost ventilator

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government’s prototype manufacturing facility T-Works, in partnership with multiple startups and companies, has developed a bag-valve-mask (BVM) ventilator for emergency use amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

While traditional ventilators — that are mostly imported by the country — costs around `6 to `15 lakh, the one developed by T-Works, in collaboration with Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and companies such as Honeywell, Qualcomm and others, has been priced at `40,000.

It took T-Works around 31 days to design the concept. The ventilator can gauge tidal volume, breaths per minute, oxygen concentration, to name a few. Though it cannot be compared with sophisticated ventilators, officials say that it can be used in emergencies.

Micromax reportedly came forward to manufacture these ventilators in bulk. It is estimated that it will take around six hours to manufacture a single piece. On Monday, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao inspected the equipment. T-Works CEO Sujai Karampuri explained that the ventilator could be customised based on the advice and instructions of doctors. The ventilator would be made affordable.