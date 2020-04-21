Telangana cops get 36 calls from ‘harassed’ tenants

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao warned the landlords against harassing their tenants for payment of rents, the police control room telephone has not stopped ringing. The police received as many as 36 calls on Monday.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister said that the landlords should not collect rent for three months — March, April and May, and also asked them to collect the arrears in instalments from the fourth month without levying any interest. He asked the tenants to Dial 100 if any landlord violates the government orders.

Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy on Monday said that the police have received 36 such complaints from the tenants.After receiving the calls, the police teams visited the landlords, “counselled” them and asked them to “co-operate” with the government, which is enforcing the lockdown to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The DGP briefed the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda police commissioners, additional DGPs and IGs in the DGP office about the State’s decision to extend the lockdown till May 7.

Later speaking to the media, the DGP urged the people to maintain social distance and not to move on roads without any valid reasons. “We noticed that a number of people were moving on the roads during the lockdown. We have registered cases and seized thousands of vehicles. These seized vehicles will be released only after the lockdown ends. From tomorrow, we will strictly enforce the law and control the movement of vehicles,” the DGP said.

Police commissioners and superintendents of police of all districts are directed to take measures to implement the lockdown rules by deploying forces in controlling gatherings and maintaining social distance.

“We have seized 1.60 lakh vehicles and all vehicles to be deposited before court of law. The inter-state borders have been closed and no one will be allowed to enter Telangana through these borders,” Mahendar Reddy said. He also informed that police have identified all those who returned from Delhi after attending the Tablighi Jamaat religious convention at Markaz-Nizamuddin and shifted them to quarantine centres. “We have also received a number of calls in connection with people failing to maintain social distance at several places. We have given instructions to SPs to implement social distancing at public places,” the DGP said.