Telangana ensuring essentials to all, Talasani Srinivas tells Giriraj

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Animal Husbandry Minister Giriraj Singh, on Monday, called Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas and enquired about the implementation of lockdown by the department. Talasani informed the Union Minister that the State Cabinet has taken a decision to extend the lockdown till May 7. Talasani informed the Union Minister that they had constituted special teams in the State for the distribution of fish, mutton and eggs to the people and fodder to the cattle.

Essential commodities like milk and other food items were being provided to people in all localities of the State, Talasani informed Giriraj Singh. Gloves, sanitisers and other equipment was being provided to Animal Husbandry Department staffers, Talasani said.Later, holding a video conference with officials, Talasani directed officials to ensure that there is no shortage of fodder in the State this summer. Mobile veterinary hospitals would regularly provide medical help.Talasani directed officials to conduct raids on shops which were selling mutton and chicken at higher prices.