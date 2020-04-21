STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana migrants bear the brunt of sudden lockdown in Erbil

The most affected were those migrants whose iqama, a residence permit for foreigners, had lapsed, or had expired.

Published: 21st April 2020 10:16 AM

Members of Telangana Gulf Employees Association (Erbil chapter) distribute food to migrants from Telangana amid the lockdown in Iraq

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The sudden imposition of lockdown by the Kurdistan regional government in Iraq has put in lurch the lives of thousands from Telangana. With no work, and ergo, no money, many of them are staring at starvation.

Since the last 45 days, Erbil, which is the capital and most populated city in Iraq’s Kurdistan region has been under lockdown, which has seen the closure of all avenues for employment. The 4,000-5,000- strong migrant community from Telangana, who mostly work as daily wagers or drivers, were facing a lot of problems.

Rayalwar Ramchander, the vice president of Telugu Gulf Employees Welfare Association (TGEWA), Erbil, said the lockdown was unprecedented. “We were not given any warnings by the Kurdistan government of the same, neither were we intimated by the Indian Consulate here,” Ramchander said.

According to Ramchander, the restrictions were imposed in a harried manner in March due to the massive number of cases that were reported from neighbouring Iran. As of now, the Kurdistan region has reported 14 Covid-19 cases, and Iraq as a whole, 62.

The most affected were those migrants whose iqama, a residence permit for foreigners, had lapsed, or had expired. “Many of them do not have places to live as of now,” he said. The TGEWA identified such victims of the situation, and it recently started distributing food them.

“Everyday we are distributing cooked food, including rice, pulses, potato curry and so on, to around 150 migrants who are most affected here,” Ramchander told Express from Erbil via phone. The drive also has received praise from the Indian Embassy in Erbil. “We plan to continue this everyday till the lockdown is lifted,” he added.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp