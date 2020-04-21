Tourism Min inaugurates blood camp

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to continue the supply of blood for thalassemia patients in the State, Tourism and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud, inaugurated a blood donation camp on Monday at the Blood Bank, Narayanguda.The camp will provide much-needed aid for thalassemia patients. The camp was organised by the Telangana Gazetted Officers and Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers Association.