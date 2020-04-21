STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Two more die in Telangana; Covid toll now at 23

The cancer patient’s husband is a local politician from whom she is suspected to have contracted the virus.

Published: 21st April 2020 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of COVID-19 rapid test (Photo | A Raja, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded two more COVID-19 deaths and 14 positive cases on Monday. The death toll in the State has now reached 23.Of the 14 people who tested positive for the virus on Monday, 12 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and one each from Medchal and Nizamabad.The total number of positive cases in the State stood at 872, of which 663 are active cases and undergoing treatment. The total number of recovered people remains  constant at 186.

Speaking to Express, a well-placed source from Gandhi Hospital said, “The two patients, who had critical morbidity, died after contracting Coronavirus. One of the patients, who was 72, was al suffering from severe acute respiratory infection. The other patient was a 35-year-old woman in the fourth stage of breast cancer.”

The cancer patient’s husband is a local politician from whom she is suspected to have contracted the virus. Health officials have identified the people who came in contact with them and kept them under quarantine.
Dr Chandu Naik, Rangareddy Deputy District Medical and Health Officer, told to Express that victim was a resident of Nandigama mandal and was under treatment for cancer at Jeeyarswamy Institute of Medical Sciences, from where she was referred to Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad for chemotherapy on April 5.

From there she was referred to Citizens Hospital on April 12 and then to NIMS, where she received treatment. From there she was referred to Osmania General Hospital, where the doctors grew suspicious and sent her swab samples to Gandhi Hospital, where they tested positive for Coronavirus on April 16. She was immediately shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment, where she breathed her last on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 GHMC
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp