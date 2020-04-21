Two more die in Telangana; Covid toll now at 23

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded two more COVID-19 deaths and 14 positive cases on Monday. The death toll in the State has now reached 23.Of the 14 people who tested positive for the virus on Monday, 12 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and one each from Medchal and Nizamabad.The total number of positive cases in the State stood at 872, of which 663 are active cases and undergoing treatment. The total number of recovered people remains constant at 186.

Speaking to Express, a well-placed source from Gandhi Hospital said, “The two patients, who had critical morbidity, died after contracting Coronavirus. One of the patients, who was 72, was al suffering from severe acute respiratory infection. The other patient was a 35-year-old woman in the fourth stage of breast cancer.”

The cancer patient’s husband is a local politician from whom she is suspected to have contracted the virus. Health officials have identified the people who came in contact with them and kept them under quarantine.

Dr Chandu Naik, Rangareddy Deputy District Medical and Health Officer, told to Express that victim was a resident of Nandigama mandal and was under treatment for cancer at Jeeyarswamy Institute of Medical Sciences, from where she was referred to Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad for chemotherapy on April 5.

From there she was referred to Citizens Hospital on April 12 and then to NIMS, where she received treatment. From there she was referred to Osmania General Hospital, where the doctors grew suspicious and sent her swab samples to Gandhi Hospital, where they tested positive for Coronavirus on April 16. She was immediately shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment, where she breathed her last on Monday.