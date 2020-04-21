STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Welfare of workers is of topmost priority, says KT Rama Rao

Minister promises relaxation of property taxes and power bills to industries; expects employers to take care of their workers and labourers.

Published: 21st April 2020 09:44 AM

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao with Labour and Employment Minister Ch Malla Reddy during a meeting with officials on Monday

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao with Labour and Employment Minister Ch Malla Reddy during a meeting with officials on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao appealed to management of the various industries of the State on Monday to not lay off employees, contract or outsourced, during the lockdown period. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused extreme hardship to all sections of the society, the State and industries have to play equal roles in rescuing the workers, the Minister said.     

Rao, along with Minister for Labour and Employment Ch Malla Reddy, held a video conference with district-level officials of the Industries and  Labour Departments at the GHMC Head office on Monday. The meeting was held to review the various measure being taken for the welfare of workers in various industries and organisations in the State.

“Welfare and well being of workers should be of top-most priority,” said Rao. He told the management of various industries that the government had offered relaxations with regard to payment of property taxes and power bills. Considering the impact of the prolonged lockdown, the government has decided not to shut power supply to any industry in the State. Likewise, the industries should also take care of their employees and migrant labourers from other States, said Rao.

The MAUD Minister instructed all officials to ensure that the needs of both local and migrant workers needs should be addressed during the lockdown. “The State government has already announced measures to take care of the poor and migrant workers. You ensure no worker suffers during the lockdown,” Rao told the officials.

He also asked the officials of Industries and Labour departments to jointly inspect various factories and worker camps to check if the necessities and healthcare needs of the workers are taken care of.
KTR further urged the officials to immediately respond to any distress calls from migrant workers and ensure their food and healthcare needs are met.  Telangana Labour Department has set up a State-level helpline — 9492555379 — to address issues related to wages and migrant workers.

