April's fat power bills to be adjusted in May: Telangana electricity body

The power bills for May will be issued based on meter readings and the bills for April were auto-generated as an average based on the amount domestic consumers paid in April 2019.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The average electricity bills issued for April appears to be high in some exceptional cases, but any excess amount paid will be adjusted in the bills for May, TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy said on Tuesday.

The power bills for May will be issued based on meter readings, he said. The bills for April were auto-generated as an average based on the amount domestic consumers paid in April 2019, Raghuma Reddy also said. The April bills issued to domestic consumers were almost equal to what they paid last year. 

But, the consumption this April was likely to be higher than the corresponding period last year because people were at home due to the lockdown. Raghuma Reddy requested consumers to register their mobile numbers on the TSSPDCL website — www.tssouthernpower.com — to get SMS alerts. He also asked them to pay bill using online platforms such as T-Wallet, BillDesk, PayTM, TAWallet, PhonePe. T-App, Folio, MeeSeva Online, TS Online or internet banking.

Congress leaders ask KCR to waive power, water bills

TPCC working president Ponnam Prabakar and senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Tuesday urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to waive electricity and water bills from March to May amid the lockdown.

The Congressmen, who wrote to KCR separately, said people were suffering due to lack of full salary. Hence, the government should waive power bills below Rs 2,000 per month of domestic customers and drinking water bills for three months, they stated.

