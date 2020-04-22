STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 lockdown: WhatsApp group reaches out to the poor in Telangana's Munugode mandal

Nayak told Express that using the money received from donors, he has distributed 10 kg rice, two litres oil,  2 kg red gram, salt and other essential items worth Rs 1,000 to each family.

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: G Deshya Nayak, tahsildar, Munugode mandal has created a WhatsApp group with the name ‘Helping Hands’ to help people in need and have added several public representatives and businessmen to the group. Till date he has received around Rs 7  lakh from various donors. 

Nayak told Express that using the money received from donors, he has distributed 10 kg rice, two litres oil,  2 kg red gram, salt and other essential items worth Rs 1,000 to each family. He created the group to help around 112 poor families, who do not have white ration cards, and, several old people and widows, who had been facing problem due to the lockdown.

Most of these families do odd jobs to earn their livelihood, but due to the lockdown they do not even have enough food. Nayak said he would keep the group open till lockdown ends and every rupee collected would be spent to help the poor. 

