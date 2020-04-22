Former Telangana MP K Vishweswar Reddy launches tailormade ventilator for coronavirus patients

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Engineer, entrepreneur and politician Konda Vishweswar Reddy launched ICo-Vent, abbreviated for Indian COVID-19 ventilator, on Tuesday. He said a patent was applied for the technology and function.

Speaking at its demonstration and launch here, Vishweswar Reddy said the rapidly manufacturable ICo-Vent COVID-19-specific ventilators will address the shortage of ventilators in the world. It would be available soon.

He said that the successful development of the ventilator was a testament to the capabilities of Indian engineering to solve global challenges and said ICo-Vent would help bridge the shortfall. Mechanised AMBU bags, CPAP machines and BIPAP machines can work for Covid-19 patients in critical care, he said, adding that the Central government was in the process of coming out with a similar set of specifications. The new ICo-Vent meets these specifications.