STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana girl death: Migrant workers may have travelled through forest to reach home

The death of a 12-year-old girl while on her way to Bijapur has revealed that workers like her have been taking routes that are unsafe to travel to reach their native places in Chhattisgarh.

Published: 22nd April 2020 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants across India have been hit hard by the lockdown

Migrants across India have been hit hard by the lockdown. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Migrant workers belonging to Muria Gond tribe, who work in Telangana, may have been taking a treacherous route to Bijapur in Chhattisgarh State ever since the outbreak of COVID-19. 

The death of a 12-year-old girl while on her way to Bijapur has revealed that workers like her have been taking routes that are unsafe to travel to reach their native places in Chhattisgarh. The girl left her employer’s field in Mulugu by crossing streams adjacent to Godavari river as well as thick forests in the highly-risky Agency areas.

The preliminary reports suggest that she worked in Peruru, which is roughly 20-25 km from Chhattisgarh border. While these areas are relatively less densely populated with huge forest cover, there are check-posts set up by the district administration of Mulugu to prevent people from crossing over to Chhattisgarh without being noticed.

To evade checks and the possibility of being sent back, they may have taken forest car tracks, which have been left behind by the forest officials on patrol as local Koya tribes tend to use these for firewood collection. 

Mulugu District Forest Officer Pradeep S explained  that after a trek of about 20-25 km, they could have entered Chhattisgarh and crossed through hillocks and forest.  "Eventually, it is likely they walked parallel to National Highway-163 undetected and reached Bhandarpal, closer to Bijapur town. Such movements, however, have not been noticed by the forest officials on duty during lockdown," he said.

Rough estimates from Bijapur suggest that nearly 4,000-5,000 migrants keep travelling to Telangana during harvest season every year. These groups have the tendency to travel with children. The Mulugu district administration, that has identified 4,000 migrant workers, mainly from Chhattisgarh, has found that 559 of them were children, 392 were adolescents. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana migrant death Telangana girl death Chattisgarh border death Mulugu district
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp