Telangana girl death: Migrant workers may have travelled through forest to reach home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Migrant workers belonging to Muria Gond tribe, who work in Telangana, may have been taking a treacherous route to Bijapur in Chhattisgarh State ever since the outbreak of COVID-19.

The death of a 12-year-old girl while on her way to Bijapur has revealed that workers like her have been taking routes that are unsafe to travel to reach their native places in Chhattisgarh. The girl left her employer’s field in Mulugu by crossing streams adjacent to Godavari river as well as thick forests in the highly-risky Agency areas.

The preliminary reports suggest that she worked in Peruru, which is roughly 20-25 km from Chhattisgarh border. While these areas are relatively less densely populated with huge forest cover, there are check-posts set up by the district administration of Mulugu to prevent people from crossing over to Chhattisgarh without being noticed.

To evade checks and the possibility of being sent back, they may have taken forest car tracks, which have been left behind by the forest officials on patrol as local Koya tribes tend to use these for firewood collection.

Mulugu District Forest Officer Pradeep S explained that after a trek of about 20-25 km, they could have entered Chhattisgarh and crossed through hillocks and forest. "Eventually, it is likely they walked parallel to National Highway-163 undetected and reached Bhandarpal, closer to Bijapur town. Such movements, however, have not been noticed by the forest officials on duty during lockdown," he said.

Rough estimates from Bijapur suggest that nearly 4,000-5,000 migrants keep travelling to Telangana during harvest season every year. These groups have the tendency to travel with children. The Mulugu district administration, that has identified 4,000 migrant workers, mainly from Chhattisgarh, has found that 559 of them were children, 392 were adolescents.