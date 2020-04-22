Telangana government raises another loan of Rs 2,000 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana raised another Rs 2,000 crore State development loan (SDL) on Tuesday.It raised Rs 1,000 crore with a six-year tenure at an interest rate of 6.72 per cent and another Rs 1,000 crore with an eight-year tenure at an interest rate of 6.98 per cent.

Earlier too, the State took a loan of Rs 2,000 crore on April 13. When Telangana’s securities were auctioned by the RBI on Tuesday, 238 competitive bids were filed by the investors. Telangana is the only State to receive the highest competitive bids after Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, which received 244 and 267 respectively for their securities.

Telangana received 27 non-competitive bids against 24 and 36 bids received by AP and Uttar Pradesh governments respectively. Six States, including Telangana, raised Rs 7,567 SDL on Tuesday.

With the fresh loan, Telangana’s cash flow stands a little over Rs 5,400 crore in April, which includes Rs 4,000 crore loan, Rs 269 crore GST compensation (March) received on April 8 and Rs 982 crore of its share in Central devolution of taxes released on Monday. Besides, its revenue receipts stands at just over Rs 150 crore so far in this month.