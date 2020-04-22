STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Kaleshwaram project water brings cheer to Siddipet amid coronavirus pandemic

The district, which was denied irrigation water for several years, has finally seen light at the end of the tunnel with the Kaleshwaram project (KLIS).

Published: 22nd April 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

The surge pool at Ranganayaka Sagar in Siddipet

The surge pool at Ranganayaka Sagar in Siddipet. (Photo| EPS)

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The State may be reeling under a health crisis like never before, but Siddipet farmers have reasons to celebrate. The district, which was denied irrigation water for several years, has finally seen light at the end of the tunnel with the Kaleshwaram project (KLIS). A decade ago, people of Siddipet struggled to meet their drinking water needs due to shortage of groundwater.

However, when K Chandrasekhar Rao —the State’s incumbent Chief Minister — was first elected as the MLA of Siddipet constituency in 1985, he decided to put an end to the district’s drinking water problem. 

KCR helped sanction a special pipeline from Lower Manair Dam to Siddipet. By 1996, the district was supplied drinking water regularly. Word has it that people took to the streets to celebrate the abundance of water, and called it the ‘water festival’. 

That, however, did not solve the concerns of farmers. They didn’t have enough water to irrigate their fields. Overburdened by debt, many of them committed suicide over the years. After becoming the CM in 2014, KCR devised KLIS to change the fate of Siddipet farmers. With the project having brought Godavari waters to Ranganayaka Sagar in Siddipet, farmers are gearing up for another water festival. 

Prep for pumping in full swing 

Irrigation Department officials, in a few days, will begin pumping Godavari waters from the surge pool at Ranganayak Sagar project.  It may be recalled that the water from Godavari had reached the surge pool from Annapurna Project on April 15.

Minister Harish Rao had visited the project site to take stock of the situation.  Although it was speculated that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would inaugurate the pumping, it may not be possible due to the lockdown. Harish Rao may inaugurate it instead. The pumping may begin on Friday, if all goes well

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KLIS KLIS water Kaleshwaram project Siddpiet district Lower Manair Dam Godavari water
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp