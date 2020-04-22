Telangana: Kaleshwaram project water brings cheer to Siddipet amid coronavirus pandemic

P Krishna By

SIDDIPET: The State may be reeling under a health crisis like never before, but Siddipet farmers have reasons to celebrate. The district, which was denied irrigation water for several years, has finally seen light at the end of the tunnel with the Kaleshwaram project (KLIS). A decade ago, people of Siddipet struggled to meet their drinking water needs due to shortage of groundwater.

However, when K Chandrasekhar Rao —the State’s incumbent Chief Minister — was first elected as the MLA of Siddipet constituency in 1985, he decided to put an end to the district’s drinking water problem.

KCR helped sanction a special pipeline from Lower Manair Dam to Siddipet. By 1996, the district was supplied drinking water regularly. Word has it that people took to the streets to celebrate the abundance of water, and called it the ‘water festival’.

That, however, did not solve the concerns of farmers. They didn’t have enough water to irrigate their fields. Overburdened by debt, many of them committed suicide over the years. After becoming the CM in 2014, KCR devised KLIS to change the fate of Siddipet farmers. With the project having brought Godavari waters to Ranganayaka Sagar in Siddipet, farmers are gearing up for another water festival.

Prep for pumping in full swing

Irrigation Department officials, in a few days, will begin pumping Godavari waters from the surge pool at Ranganayak Sagar project. It may be recalled that the water from Godavari had reached the surge pool from Annapurna Project on April 15.

Minister Harish Rao had visited the project site to take stock of the situation. Although it was speculated that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would inaugurate the pumping, it may not be possible due to the lockdown. Harish Rao may inaugurate it instead. The pumping may begin on Friday, if all goes well