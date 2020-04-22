Telangana minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao helps out Warangal woman stranded at hospital

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A woman received help from unexpected quarters to reach home from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal on Tuesday. A resident of Seisapalle village in Karimnagar, she was treated at the MGM Hospital for leg injury.

But she was discharged around the time when lockdown was imposed and could not reach her native place owing to lack of transport. Ever since then, she and her mother have been living outside the hospital.

On Tuesday, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao was at the hospital to distribute PPEs to the doctors. He was leaving the hospital when he spotted the mother-daughter duo. Moved by their plight, the Minister directed officials to arrange for a vehicle for them to reach home and to extend financial aid to them.