Telangana minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao helps out Warangal woman stranded at hospital

On Tuesday, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao was at the hospital to distribute PPEs to the doctors.

Published: 22nd April 2020 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao offers help to an injured woman staying outside MGM Hospital in Warangal on Tuesday

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao offers help to an injured woman staying outside MGM Hospital in Warangal on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A woman received help from unexpected quarters to reach home from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal on Tuesday. A resident of Seisapalle village in Karimnagar, she was treated at the MGM Hospital for leg injury.

But she was discharged around the time when lockdown was imposed and could not reach her native place owing to lack of transport. Ever since then, she and her mother have been living outside the hospital. 

On Tuesday, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao was at the hospital to distribute PPEs to the doctors. He was leaving the hospital when he spotted the mother-daughter duo. Moved by their plight, the Minister directed officials to arrange for a vehicle for them to reach home and to extend financial aid to them. 

TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital Errabelli Dayakar Rao Telangana woman help
Coronavirus
