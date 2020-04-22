STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Top officials to monitor coronavirus situation in Telangana districts

The Chief Minister, after reviewing the situation in Hyderabad and other areas, asked the officials to personally monitor the situation at the field level.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the number of coronavirus cases is going up inexorably, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a review meeting on Tuesday where he instructed the officials to tour the districts to ensure compliance of the orders passed by the government consequent to the Cabinet meeting held on Sunday.

The Chief Minister, after reviewing the situation in Hyderabad and other areas, asked the officials to personally monitor the situation at the field level. Accordingly, it has been decided that Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy, Medical and Health Special Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, Medical and Health Director G Srinivasa Rao will tour Suryapet, Gadwal and Vikarabad districts on Wednesday, where the number of Corona cases is high.

56 news cases

Meanwhile, the State recorded 56 new cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 928 and active cases to 711. According to the Health Department’s daily bulletin, eight patients were cured of the infection, taking the cumulative figure of recovered patients to 194. However, there were no deaths on the day and the toll tally remains unchanged at 23. 

5 journalists show coronavirus symptoms 

On Tuesday, Suryapet topped the list with 26 fresh cases followed by the Greater Hydearbad Municipal Corporation (19), Nizamabad (3), Gadwal and Adilabad (2 each), Khammam, Medchal, Warangal and Rangareddy (1 each). Meanwhile, five journalists — three from Mahbubnagar and two from Gadwal — became symptomatic for Covid-19 and they have been shifted to quarantine centres.

