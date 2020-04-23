40 guests, who came for wedding, stuck in a Telangana house amid COVID-19 lockdown

By IANS

HYDERABAD: About 40 people from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, who had come for a wedding, are stuck with the host at his house for over a month in Telangana's Sangareddy district.

A total of 46 persons, including six family members of the host are living in a small house in Bollarum Industrial Area in Sangareddy, facing severe hardships, amid the social distancing norms that should be followed amid the deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

They had come from Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to attend the marriage of Gali Narayana Rao's son on March 20. Even as they were getting ready to return on March 23, the sudden lockdown was announced.



With no other option available, they stayed in the host's house. They all are using a single washroom. The guests have been spending the night on the terrace. With rising temperature, even that has turned into an unbearable option.

Narayana Rao, the host, is struggling to provide food for his guests, including women and children. When he approached the police to request them to make some arrangement for the guests to return to their homes, they could only arrange three quintal rice and vegetables.

The local police officer conveyed to Rao that they can't arrange travel for the guests and can only help by providing ration.

One of the guests said they had booked their train tickets for March 23 but the lockdown began in Telangana the same day. The state has now extended the lockdown till May 7.

They have appealed to the government to make some arrangements to send them back to their homes.