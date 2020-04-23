STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

40 guests, who came for wedding, stuck in a Telangana house amid COVID-19 lockdown

Narayana Rao, the host, is struggling to provide food for his guests, including women and children.

Published: 23rd April 2020 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

A traffic police constable handing over a pen and a paper to a lockdown violator in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

A traffic police constable handing over a pen and a paper to a lockdown violator in Vijayawada. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: About 40 people from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, who had come for a wedding, are stuck with the host at his house for over a month in Telangana's Sangareddy district.

A total of 46 persons, including six family members of the host are living in a small house in Bollarum Industrial Area in Sangareddy, facing severe hardships, amid the social distancing norms that should be followed amid the deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

They had come from Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to attend the marriage of Gali Narayana Rao's son on March 20. Even as they were getting ready to return on March 23, the sudden lockdown was announced.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

With no other option available, they stayed in the host's house. They all are using a single washroom. The guests have been spending the night on the terrace. With rising temperature, even that has turned into an unbearable option.

Narayana Rao, the host, is struggling to provide food for his guests, including women and children. When he approached the police to request them to make some arrangement for the guests to return to their homes, they could only arrange three quintal rice and vegetables.

The local police officer conveyed to Rao that they can't arrange travel for the guests and can only help by providing ration.

One of the guests said they had booked their train tickets for March 23 but the lockdown began in Telangana the same day. The state has now extended the lockdown till May 7.

They have appealed to the government to make some arrangements to send them back to their homes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 coronavirus coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp