Ananthagiri water reaches halfway mark

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Ananthagiri reservoir part of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project reached more than half of its capacity mark on Wednesday. Annapurna pump house has been lifting water from surge pool and discharging it into Ananthagiri project.

Annapurana Pump house (package 10) authorities said as per instructions from higher official about 1.70 tmc-ft water was released into Ananthagiri reservoir through four pumps. Under this reservoir 30,000 acres ayacut is covered. Farmers making preparation for Kharif cultivation expressed their happiness over the development.