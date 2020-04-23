STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 lockdown: Cops stop movement of employees at Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border near Kurnool

Jogulamba Gadwal Collector Shruti Ojha had issued orders to employees, who come from Kurnool to follow certain guidelines without fail.

Police checking ID cards of government employees at Pulloor toll gate of Alampoor constituency on Wednesday

Police checking ID cards of government employees at Pulloor toll gate of Alampoor constituency on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

JOGULAMBAGADWAL: The Jogulamba Gadwal district is witnessing a jump in the coronavirus cases with each passing day. Keeping this in mind the district administration is taking foolproof measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the district. 

Despite this, some employees of the district have made Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh their base. They commute between the two districts to discharge their duties. Kurnool district has topped the list with most number of COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh. 

The District Collector Shruti Ojha had issued orders to employees, who come from Kurnool to follow certain guidelines without fail. She had also made arrangements at Gadwal so that employees could stay there. Despite this, some employees were commuting from Kurnool. The police officials brought the issue to the notice of Collector.

This prompted the Collector to issue orders to beef up security at the border checkpost located at Pulloor. The police has been frisking people entering the district from toll gate and allowing them only after finding out purpose of visit. 

Alampur CI Maganti Venkata Ramaiah told Express that officials were trying to put a check on movement through tollplaza.  Efforts had paid off and none of the employees were commuting between the two districts now and movement between the two districts had been completely banned, he said.

Donation drives after official nod in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: Owing to the growing number of Covid-19 cases, the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar said NGOs and other donors cannot distribute essential commodities to the needy without prior permission. 

Karimnagar Municipal Commissioner Valluru Kranthi held a meeting with voluntary groups on combating the spread of Coronavirus. While serving food or groceries to the poor, prior permission from the municipal body is needed. Apart from this, organisers have to wear masks, and gloves. They have to provide sanitisers, water and hand wash facilities. People should be allowed in batches of five only while receiving the items.

