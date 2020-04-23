Ensure COVID-19 relief reaches every beneficiary: Congress leaders in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: DCC presidents on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to collectors in their respective districts seeking relief measures for every beneficiary in view of COVID-19 pandemic. They brought to the notice of the collectors that the relief measures taken up by the Central and State governments were not reaching the poor.

Meanwhile, TPCC Covid-19 task force committee led by N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka, Marri Shashidharreddy and M Kodanda Reddy on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao drawing his attention to the plight of the poor lining up outside banks and the migrant labourers suffering from lack of food. Meanwhile, AICC national spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan wrote to KCR and asked him to take necessary measures to save farmers in these tough times.