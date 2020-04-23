File report on number of COVID-19 tests conducted: Telangana HC to state government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, on Wednesday, directed the State government to file a detailed report on the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the State.

"State authorities say that the government hospitals are doing a great job in handling the current situation. Let’s see whether the number of cases will increase or decrease in the coming days," the bench observed.

The bench, comprising of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, passed this order through video conference in a PIL filed by city advocate P Thirumala Rao seeking direction to the State and Central governments to provide treatment to cooronavirus patients free of cost.

The bench posted the matter to May 13 for further hearing and directed the government to file a detailed report on the said date.