Harish comes to rescue of pregnant woman in distress 

By Express News Service

MEDAK: A pregnant woman, who left Hyderabad on foot, was shifted to Siddipet Medical College from Ramayampet in Medak as per the directions of Finance Minister T Harish Rao. Sushma, who belongs to Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh, had come to Hyderabad with her husband for work.

But they have been unemployed since the lockdwon. The duo along with two others left Hyderabad to their native place on foot. They walked for about 15 km and later boarded a lorry. The driver dropped them near Ramayampet. Sushma, a three-month pregnant, started bleeding while alighting the lorry. Police came to her rescue and shifted her to a hospital. When Rao came to know of the incident, he asked cops to shift her to Siddipet for better treatment.