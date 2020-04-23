HC directs govt to maintain list of differently-abled

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) should be treated as special people and should be given top priority in medical treatment, a division bench of the Telangana High Court, on Wednesday, directed the State government to maintain the list of differently-abled and to take steps to ensure delivery of essential goods, including groceries and medicines, to them at their doorstep.

The government was also directed to issue special passes to the persons with disabilities and their caregivers during the lockdown period. The bench, comprising of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy passed the interim order in the PIL filed by advocate Shiva Ganesh Karnati seeking directions to the authorities to sensitise the police and other enforcement officials about the special needs of disabled persons. The bench posted the matter to May 13 for further hearing.