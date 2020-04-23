HC relief to Tenet Medcorp involved in Covid testing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to Tenet Medcorp Private Limited, which has been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as one of the laboratories to test Covid, the Telangana High Court, on Wednesday, directed the police authorities to take necessary action against those who obstruct its functioning without any hindrance.

Justice T Vinod Kumar passed this order, through a video conference, in the petition filed by Tenet Medcorp, represented by its director Dr T Vijender Reddy, challenging the notice issued by the owner of the premises seeking it to vacate the area.

It urged the court to restrain the owner and his men from interfering with the functioning of its unit situated in Journalist Colony at Banjara Hills in the city. The judge posted the matter to July 8.