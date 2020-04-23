Krishna River Management Board allocates 52 tmc ft water to Telangana 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Wednesday decided to release 52.207 tmcft of water up to August 31 to Telangana, and 14.925 tmcft of water up to May 31 to Andhra Pradesh to meet the drinking water requirements in the respective states.

The KRMB issued the order to this effect after a two-day meeting of the three-member committee. The water allocated for Telangana includes that for Mission Bhagiratha and for Hyderabad drinking water needs. According to the order, the net available water storage in Srisailam used to be 4.536 tmcft and at Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) 63.181 tmcft.