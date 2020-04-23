Rs 30 l worth property gutted

By Express News Service

KOTHAGUDEM: A fire accident was reported at a factory in Abbugudem of Annapureddipalle mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday. According to police, fire broke out in the plastic factory and spread to surrounding houses with thatched roofs.

There are around 16 houses near the factory and 13 of them were fully burnt and three were partially damaged. It was estimated that property worth `30 lakh was damaged in the mishap. The fire fighters, gram panchayat staff and locals fought for two hours to douse the fire. The cause of accident was not known.

The District Collector MV Reddy said as an immediate relief, 20 kgs of rice and other essential commodities along with Rs 8,000 cash, had been given to 14 families affected due to the fire accident.He directed the RDO Swarnaltha to submit a report on the incident.