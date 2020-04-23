Ryots attacked for seeking MSP: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has alleged that the State government has been encouraging a brokerage system while procuring produce from farmers.

Releasing a press statement here on Wednesday, he alleged that there were several incidents of attempted attacks on destitute farmers who denied to sell their produce to a cheaper rate. He stated that the farmers across the State have lost huge quantities of crop due to rains and demanded that the government sanction ex-gratia to the family members of farmers who were killed due to lightning strike.