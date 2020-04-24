Beggar helps healthcare workers, cops

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A beggar, Durga Bhavani from Aswaraopet, decided to do something for the police personnel, who have been working tirelessly since the lockdown began to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. She pulled out her pension money, provided by the government, and all her savings.

She purchased fruits and water bottles worth Rs 5,000 and distributed the same to police and health staff including doctors in Aswaraopet. After coming to know about the incident, Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao spoke to her over phone and appreciated her gesture. TRS party leaders facilitated Durga Bhavani and praised her.