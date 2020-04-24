STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Donald Trump’s immigration ban leaves Telugus worried

According to experts, apart from the delay for those working there presently, it will also affect those who are waiting for citizenship for their extended family in the US.

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The temporary ban on immigration to the United States would have an impact on the prospects of many Telugu people living in the USA in terms of delays with regard to issuance of green cards and visas. President Donald Trump’s administration has recently announced that for the next 60 days immigration would be banned, implying that green cards or permanent residence will not be possible for any individual, prolonging the Indians’ wait for the US citizenship. 

According to experts, apart from the delay for those working there presently, it will also affect those who are waiting for citizenship for their extended family in the US. “The present order implies that those holding green cards in the USA will not be able to bring in their extended family like parents or siblings to the US. This is however not going to impact the majority of the Telugu diaspora here,” explained Parmesh Bheemreddy, President of American Telugu Association.

Apart from that, it would be business as usual for those working here as no other visas are impacted as now, he explained. However, what is a cause of worry for others is that the Proclamation by the President has a section which invokes other departments to look into non-immigrant visits. Section 6 of this order mentions that within 30 days, the Secretary of Labour and Secretary of Homeland Security of State shall review non-immigrant programmes and shall recommend measures to stimulate the US economy and prioritisation of US workers. 

Impact will be temporary, says industry

“This particular section could have implications in future if the authorities interpret it in a way to stop non-immigrant entry as well. However, at this stage, it is only speculation,” Parmesh said. Meanwhile, IT industry associations in the city maintain that any impact will only be temporary and more so as a precaution for Covid-19 spread.

“The talent pool of USA comes from India, any such ban in future will be temporary,” said Sundeep M Kumar, President of Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA).

Donald Trump immigration
Coronavirus
