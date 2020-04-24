STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Godavari water to be released into Ranganayaka Sagar today

Ministers KTR, Harish Rao to take part in the ceremony; it will take 4-5 days to fill 1.5 tmc ft.

Published: 24th April 2020 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Ranganayaka Sagar is all set for the big day

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao will release Godavari water into the Ranganayaka Sagar project from the surge pool in Siddipet district on Friday. 

As the water reached the project’s surge pool on April 15, the Ranganayaka Sagar project officials set up four motors to pump it and conducted a trial run with two motors. They said, first, two motors would be used to pump the water and the remaining would be pressed into action if necessary. 

The officials also said they would fill 1.5 tmc ft of water initially as it was not advisable to fill the newly constructed project to its full capacity of 3 tmc ft. The officials, who were busy making arrangements for Friday’s event, said it would take four to five days to fill 1.5 tmc ft of water into the Ranganayaka Sagar project.

Official inspects work on Mallanna Sagar
Irrigation Department Secretary Rajat Kumar said pending issues related to Mallanna Sagar project would soon be resolved. He visited the project site on Thursday at Tukkapur and discussed with officials the pending works and issues pertaining to oustees. He said work would be completed by December.

‘No dearth of water for irrigation in TS’ 
Finance Minister  T Harish Rao said the TRS-led government has made all efforts to ensure that the people in the State get sufficient drinking and irrigation water. Harish Rao said the Ranganayaka Sagar project was a 60-year-old dream come true and he thanked  the farmers who let go of their land for the project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Godavari water
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp