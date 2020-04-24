Godavari water to be released into Ranganayaka Sagar today

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao will release Godavari water into the Ranganayaka Sagar project from the surge pool in Siddipet district on Friday.

As the water reached the project’s surge pool on April 15, the Ranganayaka Sagar project officials set up four motors to pump it and conducted a trial run with two motors. They said, first, two motors would be used to pump the water and the remaining would be pressed into action if necessary.

The officials also said they would fill 1.5 tmc ft of water initially as it was not advisable to fill the newly constructed project to its full capacity of 3 tmc ft. The officials, who were busy making arrangements for Friday’s event, said it would take four to five days to fill 1.5 tmc ft of water into the Ranganayaka Sagar project.

Official inspects work on Mallanna Sagar

Irrigation Department Secretary Rajat Kumar said pending issues related to Mallanna Sagar project would soon be resolved. He visited the project site on Thursday at Tukkapur and discussed with officials the pending works and issues pertaining to oustees. He said work would be completed by December.

‘No dearth of water for irrigation in TS’

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the TRS-led government has made all efforts to ensure that the people in the State get sufficient drinking and irrigation water. Harish Rao said the Ranganayaka Sagar project was a 60-year-old dream come true and he thanked the farmers who let go of their land for the project.