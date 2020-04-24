STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kondapochamma to get KLIS water soon

The water, at present, is reaching Ranganayaka Sagar and from there it would be diverted to Kondapochamma Sagar.

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana will be reaching yet another milestone in bringing parched expanses of land under irrigation. Water under Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), the State government’s flagship programme, will be reaching Kondapochamma Sagar by the time monsoon sets in.

The water, at present, is reaching Ranganayaka Sagar and from there it would be diverted to Kondapochamma Sagar. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the Energy Department’s smart strides in bringing lands under irrigation.

The Chief Minister called up TS Transco and Genco Chairman and Managing Director Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao, who was making surprise inspection of works at Akkaram and Markook pump houses to divert the waters up to Kondapochamma Sagar, and enquired about the progress of the works. The Chief Minister directed the Energy Department officials to keep the lifts ready in the next four or five days. 
“The Energy Department has been completing the works on time and by doing so has become a role model for other departments,” the Chief Minister said. 

Teams working round the clock, says Transco chief

Later, Prabhakar Rao announced that as per the directions of the Chief Minister the lifts, required to divert water to Kondapochamma Sagar, would be readied in the next five days. “At present, we are successfully diverting the Kaleshwaram water up to Ranganayaka Sagar. From there, water will be pumped to Kondapochamma Sagar,” he said.

The CMD directed the staff to maintain social distance while executing the works at Akkaram and Markook pump house. After a surprise visit to these pump houses, Prabhakar Rao said that pumps with 162 MW (6X27MW) capacity at Akkaram are ready. “At Markook, 204 MW (6X34 MW) capacity pumps were being installed. The water from Markook would be pumped to Kondapochamma Sagar,” he explained. He said four teams were working round-the-clock at these two sites. The testing would be completed in a day or two and pumps would be readied in five dayse, he added.

