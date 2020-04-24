No decision on uranium mining yet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research has not yet taken any decision on the contentious issue of uranium survey and exploration in the Nallamala forests.

The matter came up for discussion on Thursday in the meeting of Forest Advisory Committee of Union Ministry of Environment and Forests in New Delhi.

Though no decision was taken as the Centre has been awaiting a formal report from the State in the form of proposals, which are pending for want of certain information from the user agency, said official sources.