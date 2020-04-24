Teacher comes to rescue of new mothers

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: An anganwadi teacher supplied essential commodities and masks to new mothers at Dalit Colony in Kamepalli on Thursday. Pedamarthi Upendramma works as an anganwadi teacher at Dalit Colony. Several women in the colony, who had given birth recently, did not have enough food due to lockdown. She identified 50 such women and supplied rice, vegetables, sanitisers and masks to them with her own money.