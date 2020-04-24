Telangana HC settles claims of oustees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday settled the claims of oustees from Mamidyala and Bahilampur villages in Siddipet district, who have lost their houses owing to the Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir, which is part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, directed the petitioners to accept the compensation as per the amended Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2017. The bench also directed the district collector concerned to give the oustees time till May 1 to shift to the resettlement colony provided by the State government. As for the petitioners who have lost their lands under the project, the bench posted the cases to April 27 for hearing.