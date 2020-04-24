STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Their journey continues despite total lockdown

Notwithstanding the lockdown in the State, migrant labourers continue to leave for their native villages on foot.

Migrant labourers take a break in front of a dhaba on National Highway 44 in Maharashtra, 5 km from Adilabad border

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Notwithstanding the lockdown in the State, migrant labourers continue to leave for their native villages on foot. As Adilabad is the border district that connects South to North Indian States, many migrant labourers are seen walking to their native places even after the lockdown period was extended.
Ram Lal, a migrant worker, said they stop at villages to have food  and resume their journey after a quick break. 

At Gandhi Nagar bus station on NH-44 in Adilabad district, the locals have also been providing food to the migrants, who pass by the bus stop every day. Those who cross the Penganga river on Adilabad border stop at a dhaba, about 5 km from the border district.

After having food and resting for some time, they too resume their journey. The workers who cross the river are those who are headed to Nagapur in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.Ram Lal, who worked as a painter in Hyderabad, said when his family and he began the journey, they travelled some distance in a lorry and crossed the Adilabad border on foot to enter Maharashtra. On learning about this, District Collector A Sridevasena provided shelter to migrant labourers at a function hall in Adilabad town and also arranged food for them.

People obstruct Health workers
The Chilkuri Laxminagar people obstructed the ANMs and Asha workers taking a survey in Adilabad. The police came the rescue of health workers and helped them complete the survey. On April 22, one Covid-19 positive case was detected at Chilkuri Laxminagar and the health workers were collecting details of the contact list and checking health condition of people of the colony. However, some of the families refused to give their details.

Farmers stage protest in Jagtial
JAGTIAL : Farmers in Jabithapur are a distressed lot as there has been a delay in paddy procurement due to the lockdown. The farmers staged a protest on Jagtial - Peddapalli Highway on Thursday, while maintaining social distance. Police rushed to the spot and counselled them, said Jagtial Rural SI M Satish. They were asked not to hold ‘dharnas’ as people were not allowed to gather due to lockdown. No cases were registered against farmers.
 

