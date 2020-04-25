12 Indonesians booked for violating visa regulations in Telangana

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The Vemulawada police on Friday registered cases against12 Indonesian citizens for violating visa norms and offering prayers at several mosques in Sircilla and Vemulawada towns last month. Two persons hailing from Uttar Pradesh, who accompanied the foreigners, have also been booked.

Vemulawada police sub-inspector Md Rafiq Khan said that they have also registered cases against four local residents for providing accommodation to foreigners which was illegal. According to sources, the Indonesian nationals had come to Sircilla before the arrival of 10 Islamic preachers, who later tested positive for COVID-19. The group had also gone to Karimnagar and visited mosques there.

After learning about the Karimnagar incident, the higher authorities started searching for similar cases and found that another batch of Indonesian citizens had visited Sircilla and Vemulawada earlier. Police sources said that they booked the violators after carrying out a thorough inquiry.

These Indonesian nationals came to India on tourist visas. However, it was found that they flouted the visa norms during their tour, the police sub-inspector said and added that the officials are also making arrangements to get them tested for coronavirus. Meanwhile, sources said that they have received information regarding another batch of Indonesian nationals who reportedly visited Jagtial district around the same time and added that they are looking into it.