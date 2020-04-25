30,000 acre of farmland in Rajanna-Sircilla to get water from Ranganayakasagar Project: KTR

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao, on Friday, directed the officials concerned to ensure that all local tanks in their respective areas brim with water before the Upper Manair Dam starts getting water from the package 9 of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

He made this statement while holding a review meeting with Revenue, Agriculture and Irrigation Department authorities to discuss the land acquisition and progress of works of package 9, 10, 11 and 12 of KLIP at the MLA camp office here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, from now, around 30,000 acre of farmland in the district will get irrigation water from Ranganayakasagar Project. On the other hand, Rama Rao added, Rajanna-Sircilla district will get more water from package 10, 11 and 12 of KLIP and around two lakh acres of farmland in the district will get irrigation water by then.

