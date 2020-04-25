Gas delivery staff in Warangal extort 'lockdown tips’ from customers

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: Taking advantage of the lockdown, the delivery staff of cooking gas agencies in the city have been demanding extra money to deliver LPG cylinders. Delivery staffers have been threatening customers to take cylinders back if they are not paid the extra amount. They have been allegedly asking for transportation and delivery charges from customers citing the lockdown.

A customer, M Raja Reddy said, “When an LPG cylinder was delivered to my residence in Indiranagar Colony, I paid the delivery boy Rs 20 over the total amount of Rs 836. I don’t mind paying a nominal tip as they lift heavy cylinders on their shoulders and deliver at doorstep of even top floors. However, the boy demanded Rs 100 more saying they are working during the lockdown.

That’s harassment,” he said. According to Civil Supplies officials, there are 22 LPG dealers and 3.88 lakh household connections in the district. LPG cylinders come under essential commodities and that’s why they are being delivered at doorsteps of customers even during the lockdown.

Speaking to Express, District Supply Officer Vasantha Lakshmi, said they had received many such complaints since the lockdown. She conducted a meeting with LPG dealers and told them that the delivery staff shouldn’t demand extra amounts from consumers.