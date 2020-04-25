STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad-based research lab IICT ties up with private firm to produce COVID-19 drugs

A media release by IICT on Friday said that it was working with Laxai for synthesis of drugs being used in the fight against the novel Coronavirus.

Representational image. (Photo| Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to reduce dependence on China for raw materials to manufacture life-saving drugs, including the ones being used or are under trial for the treatment of COVID-19, Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) will collaborate with a city-based based integrated pharmaceutical company Laxai Life Sciences to jointly develop and manufacture Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Intermediates. 

A media release by IICT on Friday said that it was working with Laxai for synthesis of drugs being used in the fight against the novel Coronavirus. The collaboration will primarily focus on Umifenovir, Remdesivir and a key intermediate of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and is expected to deliver a cost-effective process with minimal dependency on China for key raw materials.  

While Hydroxychloroquine is one of the drugs that is currently being used in combination for the treatment of Covid-19, Remdesivir is a drug that was previously administered to Ebola-affected patients and is currently under clinical trials for evaluation of its efficacy and safety against Covid-19. 

The manufacturing of these APIs and intermediates will be taken up at USFDA/GMP approved plants held by Laxai through its subsidiary, Therapiva private limited. The collaboration is of importance in view of the Covid-19 outbreak exposing the high reliance of the Indian pharmaceutical industry, which is third-largest in the world by volume of drugs produced, on Chinese raw materials.  

Crucial medicines
The collaboration will primarily focus on Umifenovir, Remdesivir and a key intermediate of Hydroxychloroquine and is expected to deliver a completely cost-effective process

