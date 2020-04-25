'Please don’t resort to suicide': Telangana BJP chief urges KCR to protect farmers' interest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Meanwhile, after his day’s fast at BJP State office here, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay called upon the farmers not to resort to suicide. He said he had taken up the fast as the farmers were suffering a lot during the lockdown.

He urged the State government to assess the situation at the ground level and provide succour to farmers.

Refuting the allegations of the Agriculture Minister, Sanjay that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was hoodwinking people on various issues.

Sanjay sough action against “greedy millers”, who he said were hoodwinking innocent farmers. He urged the State government to protect the interest of farmers. BJP district president Basawa Laxminarasiah, BJP senior leader Yendala Laxminarayana and several others also fasted on Friday.