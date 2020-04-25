Road building expedited in Karimnagar, thanks to lockdown

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Road-laying work under the Smart City project has been expedited in Karimnagar, thanks to the lockdown. Owing to traffic restrictions, the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) has barricaded several CC roads to take up the work.

The Corporation began laying as many as five roads and footpaths in December 2019. The work was halted for about 10 days in the beginning.

Speaking to Express, Mayor Y Sunil Rao said that main roads stretching 14 km has been laid so far. “Under the Smart City project, road work amounting to Rs 266 crore is underway,” he said.