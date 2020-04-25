Stamps dept revenue in Telangana falls by 10 times amid lockdown

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Registration and Stamps Department, which is exempted from the lockdown, has been witnessing a drastic fall in revenue in the first quarter of 2020-21 fiscal. According to the data, the department’s revenue fell nearly by 10 times so far. As on Tuesday, the department collected a little over Rs 6 crore through e-stamps registrations. That is 10 times less than its monthly collection, which is around Rs 450-Rs 500 crore.

“If the lockdown continues for long, it will have a lasting effect on the overall annual revenue generated by the department,” a source from the department said. According to officials, online transactions increased by nearly 50 per cent, but, the overall transactions of property and marriage registrations had reduced, an official source said.

The department registered around 2,380 documents with only 22 marriage registrations in the first three weeks of April. The department received around 20-30 marriage registrations this month per day, the officials said.

“All the nodal offices of the Registrations and Stamps Department are functional across the State. Anyone in need of registration can come to us with a permission slip from the Police Department, which is mandatory,” the official said. Before the lockdown, the economic slowdown affected the Revenue Department, particularly since the second quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal, the official said.