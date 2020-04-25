Take stringent action against attackers of medical staff, HC tells Telangana government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Friday informed the High Court that it has instructed all Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to take stringent action against those who indulge in attacks against medical staff.

Cases have been already booked against the violators under the relevant sections. The State government filed a counter-affidavit before the Bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy on the PIL filed by city advocate K Karuna Sagar, seeking security for medical staff in view of the recent attack by the family member of a patient at Gandhi Hospital on April 1.

When the matters came up for hearing on Friday, Advocate General BS Prasad submitted that security at hospitals designated for COVID-19 patients had already been strengthened. The Bench directed the AG to file an additional counter-affidavit and adjourned the case hearing by three weeks.

A separate counter affidavit was also filed on a PIL by Advocate PVG Umesh Chandra, seeking action against the police personnel responsible for assaulting a man in front of his minor son at Wanaparthy on April 2.

The government said the constable concerned was placed under suspension for alleged highhanded behaviour against the bike rider. Subsequently, the suspension was revoked after finding that the bike rider behaved inappropriately with the police on duty. In fact, no excesses were committed by any police officer.