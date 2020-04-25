Telangana Governor holds meet with registrars of universities on online classes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan held a video conference with Registrars of State universities on Friday about the progress of online classes.

The Registrars said that around 70-80 per cent of students were attending the classes. A few had connectivity issues. They also informed the Governor that around 90% of syllabus for PG students and 80% for UG courses had been completed.