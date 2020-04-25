STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana labour department braces for avalanche of complaints on non-payment of wages

Published: 25th April 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 10:34 AM

Rickshaw puller sleeps understand the flyover on his rickshaw bed to avoid sweltering sun as no customers amid COVID-19 lockdown at Koti in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandityan/EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the month-end approaching, concerns have been raised that it may bring along with it an avalanche of complaints on non-payment of wages.

This is because most shops and commercial establishments have stayed shut the whole of April owing to the lockdown. 

There were nearly 20 cases in April about non-payment of March wages. Officials are concerned that the same trend will continue in May.

“We are anticipating complaints because most establishments are expressing an inability to pay salaries as they do not have sufficient working capital or cash flow into their business. Some may even have to take loans to pay wages,” explained a senior labour official.

The Labour Department has issued a GO that states that the period of lockdown is to be officially treated as a paid holiday period.

“Since a GO has been passed by the department stating that this is a phase of paid holiday, deviations can be notified to officials and action will be taken under the aspect of Deduction of Wages under Payment of Wages Act,” noted E Gangadhar, Joint Commissioner, Labour, Hyderabad. 

However, mitigation of complaints will be an uphill task. The department is first trying for arbitration and if the employers refuse compliance, then notices will be served.

“In some cases, if the numbers of employers are not available, then we have no option but to wait. Most establishments have office numbers which are not attended to by anyone making it difficult,” explained a labour official. 

Helplines
Hyderabad: 9492555341
Secunderabad: 9492555288
Rangareddy: 9492555357

