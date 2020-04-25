Will ensure welfare of hawkers, says Kavya of Kadiyam Foundation

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: With the COVID-19 crisis looming large over the print media industry, the newspaper hawkers are currently in dire straits and they should be provided support by charity organisations, Dr Kadiyam Kavya, the chairperson of Kadiyam Foundation and pathologist, said on Friday.

She turned philanthropist for as many as 50 hawkers, who came to visit her in Hanamkonda city on Friday.

Samudurala Kishtayya, an agent and distributor of The New Indian Express, who came to the charity distribution camp along with several other hawkers expressed their concerns to Dr Kavya.

Speaking to the media, Dr Kavya advised the hawkers not to worry and assured all possible help to them.