BJP’s duty to voice concerns of ryots, says Telangana chief spokesperson Krishna Saagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP chief spokesperson of Telangana K Krishna Saagar Rao condemned the statements being made by few Ministers and other senior TRS leaders that BJP was indulging in politics during the crisis.

Releasing a press statement here on Saturday, he said the BJP was duty bound to voice the concerns of Telangana farmers, who were awaiting the delivery of big promises made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao that he would buy every single grain of the yield.

“BJP State president Bandi Sanjay had to resort to a one-day hunger strike to highlight the plight of farmers in the State. However, the TRS government instead of being accountable and delivering the promises made to the farmers to purchase their yield, is making irrelevant political statements against BJP,” he said.

TRS leaders betraying farmers: N V Subhash

BJP spokesperson of Telangana N V Subhash alleged that TRS leaders are keeping farmers in illusion and blowing their own trumpet. He slammed Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar for criticising BJP State president Bandi Sanjay.