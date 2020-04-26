STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP’s duty to voice concerns of ryots, says Telangana chief spokesperson Krishna Saagar

Releasing a press statement here on Saturday, he said the BJP was duty bound to voice the concerns of Telangana farmers, who were awaiting the delivery of big promises by KCR.

Published: 26th April 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP official spokesperson ​​​​Krishna Saagar Rao

Telangana BJP official spokesperson ​​​​Krishna Saagar Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP chief spokesperson of Telangana K Krishna Saagar Rao condemned the statements being made by few Ministers and other senior TRS leaders that BJP was indulging in politics during the crisis.

Releasing a press statement here on Saturday, he said the BJP was duty bound to voice the concerns of Telangana farmers, who were awaiting the delivery of big promises made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao that he would buy every single grain of the yield.

“BJP State president Bandi Sanjay had to resort to a one-day hunger strike to highlight the plight of farmers in the State. However, the TRS government instead of being accountable and delivering the promises made to the farmers to purchase their yield, is making irrelevant political statements against BJP,”  he said.

TRS leaders betraying farmers: N V Subhash

BJP spokesperson of Telangana N V Subhash alleged that TRS leaders are keeping farmers in illusion and blowing their own trumpet. He slammed Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar for criticising BJP State president Bandi Sanjay. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Krishna Saagar Rao BJP Telangana Telangana farmers
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp