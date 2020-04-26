Congress leader attacks TRS government for neglecting Pranahita project

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The farmers of Kumram Bheem Asifabad have been deprived of their right on the district’s Pranahita water as the State government was diverting it to the Chief Minister’s native of Siddipet, Congress Sirpur constituency in-charge P Harish Babu said on Saturday.

In united Andhra Pradesh, the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy announced that a barrage or project would be built at Thummadi Hatti in Kouthala mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

But, after Telangana was formed, in the name of redesigning projects, project location was changed to Kaleshwaram, Harish Babu said. “What kind of justice is this? Elected representatives of the district will question the government on this,” he said. The people of erstwhile Adilabad district were long waiting for the barrage -- they planned to cultivate two crops in over 2 lakh acres once it was built. But, their hopes were dashed when the government put the Pranahita project on the back-burner, he said.

First, Thummadi Hatti was the proposed site for the barrage, later there were rumours that the location was shifted to Vardha to reduce expenses as the earlier site had sufficient water to irrigate 2 lakh acres. “The people of the district depend on the monsoon for farming. They lag in development and need the Pranahita project. They need justice, else they will protest,” Harish Babu said.