COVID-19: Central team arrives in Hyderabad; visits Gachibowli

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A five-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) constituted by the Central government to assess the Covid-19 situation in Hyderabad arrived in the city on Saturday and would be here till May 27.

The IMCT sought details pertaining to the disease from the State to understand if the State was adhering to the guidelines issued by the Centre on the containment of Covid-19.

They also sought to know whether protocol committees have been formed, if medical and para-medical staff have been trained in adopting safety measures while dealing with Covid patients, the availability of doctors, testing kits, PPEs, ICUs, and isolation wards.

The team visited the recently-declared medical facility at Gachibowli, named by the State as Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, to inspect its preparedness to deal with Covid-19 cases.

IMCT appreciates TS’ initiatives against Covid

They were informed that once the Gandhi Hospital and King Koti Hospital, which have been turned into Covid-19 hospitals, reach their capacity, patients would be shifted to the Gachibowli facility.

The team also inspected the Annapurna canteen at Gachhibowli and interacted with the beneficiaries. Later, they visited Akshaya Pathra central kitchen at Kokapet and Narsingi, where they were informed that the NGO has been providing meals twice a day to about 1.50 lakh poor and needy people at about 200 centres.

The IMCT interacted with senior Health Department officials and Health Minister Eatala Rajender during the day.

They also met Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who gave a presentation at BRKR Bhavan on the treatment protocol being followed by the State, the management of containment zones and quarantine centres, hospital preparedness, surveillance, testing, helpline, procurement of medical equipment, supply of rice to white ration card holders, relief measures to migrant workers, Annapurna canteens and shelter homes.

The Central team appreciated the initiatives taken by the State government.

The IMCT members include Additional Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Arun Baroka; Senior Public Health Specialist Dr Chandrashekhar Gedam; NIN Director Dr R Hemalatha; Director, Consumer Affairs, SS Thakur; and NIDM Associate Professor Shekhar Chaturvedi.

The Central team is visiting Hyderabad a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs constituted four IMCTs to visit Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, Chennai and Thane. On Sunday, the team would visit some containment zones, quarantine centre established at Nature Cure Hospital, Balkampet, the Rythu Baazar at Mehdipatnam, Basti Dawakhana at Manger Basti and one or two night shelters established by the GHMC.

Monday’s schedule

On Monday, the central team would visit the GHMC control room, head office and Tank Bund road and later hold a meeting with the State Chief Secretary