COVID-19: Seven new cases in Telangana in one day, count rises to 990

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a silver lining, only seven people tested positive for Covid-19 in the State after a long spell of spike in the number of cases. Of the seven, six are from the GHMC limits and one from Warangal (Urban) district.

This takes the total number of cases to 990, with 25 deaths and 307 people recovered or discharged till now.

When asked why spike and dips in the number of cases were noticed often over the past many days, a senior Health Department official said, “It depends on the cluster of sample that we test and the area it comes from. So, on the days we had more samples from districts, the positive cases were less. However, when we tested in and around the GHMC and urban areas, the number of cases were high.”